ATC Telecom Infra exits Vodafone Idea

New Delhi: ATC Telecom Infrastructure on Friday sold its entire 2.87 per cent stake in telecom operator Vodafone Idea for Rs 1,840 crore through an open market transaction. American Tower Corporation Telecom Infrastructure is one of the largest infrastructure service providers for Vodafone Idea.

According to the bulk deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), ATC Telecom Infrastructure Pvt Ltd sold a total of 144 crore shares, representing a 2.87 per cent stake in Vodafone Idea (VIL).

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 12.78 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 1,840.32 crore. ATC Telecom Infrastructure held a 2.87 per cent stake in VI as it has recently converted debentures into equities. Meanwhile, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius acquired more than 49.12 crore shares, amounting to a 0.98 per cent stake in VIL.