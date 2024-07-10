ASSOCHAM holds conference on ‘Empowering PwDs through Accessible, Assistive Technology’

New Delhi: The sixth conference on ‘Empowering Persons with Disabilities through Accessible and Assistive Technology’ was organised by ASSOCHAM in New Delhi.

With the theme this year being ‘Innovation and Sustainable Solutions for Equal Opportunities’, the conference highlighted the importance of accessible information and communication technologies (ICTs), physical infrastructure and transportation, promoting employment opportunities through policy interventions, role of public and private partnership in ensuring access to quality and affordable assistive technology.

Assistive technology has given voice to the previously voiceless, hearing to the deaf, and greater mobility than previously available. Empowering persons with disabilities (PwDs) with the confidence to achieve seemingly impossible goals, assistive technology has provided them with devices to excel at workplaces and prove their mettle.

Artificial Intelligence is also playing a catalytic role by boosting the number of features available by augmenting assistive devices’ capabilities and personalising experiences.

Anil Rajput, Chairperson of the ASSOCHAM National CSR Council, said: “According to the WHO, 16 per cent of the world’s population, which is over a billion people, have some form of disability, and 80 per cent of these live in the developing countries. With mobility being a critical factor in the lives of PwDs, in this context, I appeal to the automobile manufacturers in India to bring in the latest technologies in vehicles for disabled people that are being used in different parts of the world. This could have a transformational impact in the lives of persons with disabilities in India. I also urge the media to not only focus on the challenges faced by the PwDs, but also showcase their success stories. This will inspire many more to excel as well as bring forth their unique abilities before the larger

audience.”