Assocham asks govt to consider single TDS rate in next Budget

New Delhi: Industry body Assocham has pitched for a single TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) rate of 1 per cent or 2 per cent for all payments made to resident assessees to avoid litigation on interpretational issues and ensure ease of tax compliance.

In a pre-Budget memorandum to the Finance Ministry, the industry chamber also made a case for decriminalisation of certain TDS defaults.

Criminal proceedings should apply only when the taxpayer has enriched himself at the expense of the government, and not to cases where certain payments / benefits are made or provided without applying Tax Deducted at Source, said Assocham President Sanjay Nayar.

“We expect tax reforms aimed at reducing litigation, easy and better compliance to be part of the Union Budget for 2025-26. Corporate India is giving some constructive recommendations in this regard. India Inc is also looking for measures which would boost both investment and consumption,” he added. The chamber further stressed that tax neutrality should also be provided for amalgamation and demergers.

Currently, this is allowed only for companies and tax neutral merger and demerger and not for slump exchange. Besides, tax neutrality should be provided to Indian resident shareholders of foreign amalgamating and demerged entities, it said.