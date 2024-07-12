‘Assault’ in police custody: HC orders exhumation of body, second autopsy

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered exhumation and a second autopsy of the body of a youth whose father alleged that he was assaulted in police custody while NHRC guidelines were not followed during the



first autopsy.

The Bench of Justice Amrita Sinha directed that the body of the deceased Abu Halder be exhumed and the autopsy be conducted for the second time by Saturday. The court noted that the deceased was buried on July 10. The first autopsy was reportedly conducted on July 9 and its report suggested injury marks at various places on the body of Abu Halder who was arrested in a criminal case.

The petitioner, who is the father of the deceased, alleged that his son was beaten up when he was in police custody at Dholahat Police Station in South 24-Parganas district, resulting in his death later following his release on bail.

Justice Sinha is learnt to have directed that a magistrate and the father of the deceased be present at the time of the second autopsy. The court directed that the second autopsy be videographed and the footage preserved. It was also directed that the report of the second autopsy be placed before the court on July 22, when the matter will be taken up for hearing again.

Abu Halder was in custody on July 2 on a theft complaint and was alleged to have been brutally tortured by the police.

He was released on bail on July 4. On July 5, he was admitted to a hospital because of alleged torture on him by the police station. He died on July 8, the petitioner stated.

The court also directed the superintendent of police, Sundarban police district, to ensure that the witnesses in the case are protected. It was stated in court by the state’s counsel that the police officer against whom the allegation was made by the petitioner had already been taken off duty and that the investigation into the death was being conducted by a DSP-ranked officer.