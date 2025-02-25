Assam to have $143 bn economy by 2030, says Assam CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam will have a $143 billion economy by 2030, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed on Tuesday, urging investors to join the state’s growth trajectory.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the two-day ‘Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit’ here, Sarma emphasised that the state has emerged from being the “most disturbed” to the “most peaceful” now.

“The state’s GDP growth this year will be 15.2 per cent. The economy will reach $143 billion by 2030,” he claimed.

“I can assure you today that we will ensure the best working and congenial atmosphere for establishing industries in Assam. Please come and invest here,” Sarma said, in the presence of heads of missions and ambassadors of over 60 nations, foreign business delegations and industry leaders of the country.

The state has seen a resurgence since 2014, when the BJP-led government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre, he said.

“After Independence, Assam’s economy started to decline as trade links were disrupted. Our only mode of connectivity was through the ‘chicken’s neck’.