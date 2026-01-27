Asian Paints Q3 profit falls 4.83% to Rs 1,073.9 cr

New Delhi: Asian Paints on Tuesday reported a decline of 4.83 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,073.92 crore in the December quarter of FY26 on a year-on-year basis on account of exceptional items as implementation of the new labour code and impairment of loss in a subsidiary.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 1,128.43 crore during the October-December period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Asian Paints.

Its revenue from operations rose 3.71 per cent to Rs 8,867.02 crore in the December quarter of FY26 from Rs 8,549.44 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Asian Paints had reported exceptional expenses of Rs 157.61 crore. It has recognised one time expense of Rs 63.74 crore towards an increase in the gratuity liability and Impairment loss of Rs 93.87 crore on ‘Intangibles’, recognised on the acquisition of White Teak. Its Profit before exceptional items and tax was up 8.46 per cent to Rs 1,646.70

crore in the December quarter. Asian Paints’ total expenses were at Rs 7,447.07 crore in the December quarter, up 3.12 per cent year on year.

Its standalone net sales, which are primarily from domestic sales, increased by 2.9 per cent to Rs 7,601.5 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 7,383.9 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Asian Paints net sales from the international business increased in Q3 FY26 by 6.3 per cent to Rs 869.6 crore.