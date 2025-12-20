Asian Development Bank commits sovereign lending worth $4.26 billion to India in 2025

New Delhi: Manila-based the Asian Development Bank (ADB) committed $4.258 billion in sovereign lending to India in 2025, supporting projects that strengthen the country’s skill ecosystem, accelerate renewable energy deployment, transform urban infrastructure, expand metro networks, improve healthcare services, and promote ecotourism.

Nearly 32 per cent of ADB’s 16 newly committed projects focus on the human and social development sector, followed by 26 per cent in the energy sector -- primarily advancing renewable energy -- and over 18 per cent in urban development, the multilateral development bank said in a statement on Friday.

Among these is a $846-million financing initiative for PM-SETU, India’s flagship skilling programme, which will modernise hundreds of Industrial Training Institutes across states to enhance skills and boost employability.

ADB is also providing $650 million to support PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, a national program aimed at expanding rooftop solar adoption across the country.

“We are proud that ADB’s 2025 portfolio supported India’s priority development agenda, focusing on workforce skilling for jobs, clean energy deployment, and driving transformative urban growth,” said ADB Country Director for India Mio Oka.

These initiatives reflect ADB’s unwavering commitment to inclusive and sustainable growth, she added.

Reaffirming its commitment to India’s urban transformation and the vision of cities as engines of economic growth — articulated by ADB President Masato Kanda during his visit earlier this year — ADB committed $775 million for five projects in Assam, Kerala, Sikkim, and West Bengal (two projects).

These investments will upgrade and expand urban services, including water supply and sanitation.

Additionally, it said, $729 million was committed to expand regional rapid rail in Delhi-Meerut and metro networks in Chennai and Indore, improving mobility, reducing congestion, and helping manage growing urban agglomeration.

Other major initiatives included a $460-million loan to Maharashtra to modernise rural power infrastructure and improve solar electricity for irrigation; $398.8 million loan to Assam to help modernise its healthcare and medical education systems and over $200 million in loans to Meghalaya and Uttarakhand for ecotourism development.

To guide policy making and help identify transformative investments, ADB continues to provide knowledge support through technical and operational studies, it said.