Ashwani Kumar assumes charge as MD & CEO of UCO Bank

Kolkata: Ashwani Kumar has been appointed as the new MD and CEO of city-based public sector UCO Bank with effect from June one. Prior to this, he was the executive director of the state-owned Indian Bank and is a qualified chartered accountant, a statement by the bank said on Saturday. Kumar, an experienced banker, succeeds S S Prasad as the MD and CEO of UCO Bank. He had earlier worked in Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Punjab National Bank and Indian Bank. He is a Chartered Accountant, Post Graduate in Commerce and also a certified member of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance. As a General Manager, he was heading Mid Corporate and Large Corporate verticals.

