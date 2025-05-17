As summer heats up, online searches for cooling solutions rise significantly: Justdial

New Delhi: As the heat intensifies, a significant surge in online searches for cooling solutions indicates a growing public demand for relief. Analysis from Justdial comparing search activity between March and April of 2024 and the same period in 2025, reveals some striking increases nationwide.

Mumbai is experiencing a substantial spike in interest, with a remarkable 58 per cent increase in overall searches for AC and water cooler services within the metro cities. This demand is even more pronounced in specific categories within Mumbai, with searches for HVAC contractors soaring by 320 per cent and AC wholesalers seeing a massive 301 per cent jump.

Delhi also shows a strong upward trend, with a 117 per cent increase in searches for HVAC contractors and a notable 245 per cent rise in searches for window AC dealers. Furthermore, Delhi leads the way in the portable AC category, witnessing an impressive 445 per cent surge in related searches.

Several non-metro cities are also showing significant increases in demand for cooling solutions. Agra leads with an extraordinary 184 per cent rise in searches, followed by Goa at 69 per cent, and Chandigarh and Vadodara both experiencing a substantial 58 per cent and 54 per cent increase, respectively. Indore also registers a notable 43 per cent growth in searches.

Looking at specific service categories nationwide, beyond the aforementioned HVAC contractors and AC wholesalers, window AC dealers are seeing a healthy 53 per cent increase in searches. The demand for portable AC dealers has also risen by 43 per cent.

While the most dramatic increases are seen in specific regions and categories, there is also a general upward trend across the country. Pan-India searches for AC and water cooler services have increased by 1 per cent, and metro cities overall show a 2 per cent rise. Non-metro cities also reflect this growing need with a 1 per cent increase in related searches. In the water cooler segment, manufacturers are seeing a 15 per cent increase in search interest, and dealers are experiencing a 14 per cent rise.

Interest in AC dealers also reflects a growing demand for cooling solutions across various cities.

Overall, searches for AC dealers have increased by 12 per cent, with significant growth observed in Lucknow (103 per cent), Mumbai (99 per cent), Delhi (63 per cent), Chennai (72 per cent), and Bangalore (22 per cent). These figures collectively highlight a widespread and growing need for cooling solutions as the summer season approaches and

progresses.