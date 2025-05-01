Arvind Shrivastava takes charge as Revenue Secretary

New Delhi: Arvind Shrivastava on Thursday took charge as Revenue Secretary in the Finance Ministry. A 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Karnataka cadre, Shrivastava served as Joint Secretary and then Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office. Before that, Shrivastava served as Joint Secretary in the Budget Division of the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance; Development Officer at the Asian Development Bank; Secretary, Finance Department, Bengaluru; Secretary, Urban Development Department, Bengaluru; and Managing Director of the Urban Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation, Karnataka. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had on April 18, 2025, appointed Shrivastava as the Secretary, Revenue Department.