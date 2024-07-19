Arvind Kumar assumes charge as Director (Refineries), Indian Oil Corp

New Delhi: Arvind Kumar takes over the office of Director (Refineries), IndianOil. Kumar brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight into his new role, following a distinguished tenure as the Managing Director of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), a Government of India enterprise and a group company of IndianOil. During his leadership at CPCL, Kumar spearheaded numerous significant achievements, including the turnaround of CPCL and Manali refinery, reaching its highest-ever throughput in the fiscal year 2023-24. His strategic acumen was pivotal in enabling CPCL to produce nationally significant fuels such as ISROSENE and JP-7, which are crucial for ISRO and DRDO.

