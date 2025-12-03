Arun Kumar Singh gets rare one-year extension as ONGC chairman

New Delhi: Arun Kumar Singh has received a rare one-year extension as chairman of ONGC, signalling the government’s intent to maintain continuity after gains made under his leadership. Singh, 63, will now serve until December 6, 2026, according to an order approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Appointed in 2022 just before turning 60, Singh became the first near-superannuation executive to head a major PSU. Industry officials credit him with stabilising ONGC’s management and helping re-verse a decade-long decline in crude oil and natural gas output.

Under his tenure, ONGC entered a technical partnership with BP to revive the ageing Mumbai High fields—an effort that has slowed output decline and is expected to deliver improved results next year. He also oversaw the start of oil production from the long-delayed KG-DWN-98/2 field in the Krishna Godavari basin.

The ACC has cleared his re-appointment on a contract basis from December 7, 2025, until a new regular chairman takes charge. A search-cum-selection committee, led by the PESB chairman and including the petroleum secretary, will identify his successor.