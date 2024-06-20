APSEZ shines in World Bank’s global container port rankings

Ahmedabad: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), India’s largest port developer-cum-operator, has again demonstrated its excellence on the global stage with four of its ports featured in the prestigious Container Port Performance (CPP) Index 2023. While Mundra port was ranked 27, Kattupalli came in at number 57, Hazira at 68 and Krishnapatnam at 71. This recognition underscores APSEZ’s commitment to operational efficiency and world-class service standards.

Developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, the global Container Port Performance Index is a highly regarded benchmark that assesses the performance of ports on parameters such as productivity, efficiency and reliability. It serves as a reference point for key stakeholders, including national governments, port authorities, development agencies, supra-national organisations and private operators, of trade, logistics and supply chain services. Nine ports from India made it to the top 100 list, including four from the Adani portfolio.

Commenting on the achievement, Ashwani Gupta, Chief Executive Officer & Whole Time Director of APSEZ, said, “We are honoured to have four of our ports recognised in the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index 2023. It reaffirms our position as a key player in the global container port industry. This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team as well as our ongoing commitment to deliver exceptional service to our customers.”

APSEZ has consistently invested in state-of-the-art infrastructure, technology and operational processes to enhance the efficiency and productivity of its ports. The company’s focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions has enabled it to maintain a strong competitive edge in the global maritime industry.

As APSEZ continues to expand its footprint and strengthen its presence on key international trade routes, the recognition serves as a validation of its efforts to set new standards of excellence in the port operations sector. This remarkable achievement not only highlights the individual growth of APSEZ’s ports but also underscores their collective contribution to India’s infrastructure and the country’s increasing contribution to the global trade.

The Container Port Performance Index 2023 can be accessed on the link here.