APSEZ Q3 net profit declines 12.94% to Rs 1,336.51 crore

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 12.94 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,336.51 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022. The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 1,535.28 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing. Its total consolidated income increased to Rs 5,051.17 crore in the December 2022 quarter from Rs 4,713.37 crore in the year-ago period. The company's total expenses in October-December 2022 rose to Rs 3,507.18 crore compared to Rs 2,924.30 crore in the year-ago period. APSEZ is targeting FY24 EBITDA of Rs 14,500-15,000 crore.

