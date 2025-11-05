APSEZ Q2 net profit rises 29% to `3,120 cr

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 29 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,120 crore for Q2 FY26, aided by strong performance in logistics, marine, and international operations.

The company’s profit stood at Rs 2,413 crore a year earlier. Total income surged 36 per cent to Rs 10,004 crore during July–September FY26, against Rs 7,372 crore in the same period last year, while expenses rose to Rs 6,104 crore from Rs 4,433 crore.

EBITDA climbed 27 per cent to Rs 5,550 crore, compared to Rs 4,369 crore in the previous year’s quarter. “Our strong, across-the-board profitable growth underscores the success of our integrated transport utility model,” said APSEZ Whole-Time Director & CEO Ashwani Gupta, adding that logistics and marine businesses continue their “exponential” growth.

Gupta said ongoing port capacity expansion and the company’s 127-vessel fleet across the MEASA region, along with entry into West Africa, position APSEZ as a global integrated supply chain player.

During the quarter, Mundra Port handled 898 double-stacked container rakes in July, moving 46,000 TEUs, and loaded 5,612 cars onto a single vessel in under 40 hours in September.

The board also approved the acquisition of NQXT Port, Australia, a 50 MTPA deepwater export terminal, subject to regulatory nods. APSEZ acquired nine new marine vessels in Q2 FY26, taking its fleet to 127, and inaugurated a Strategic Command Center for marine operations. In H1 FY26, the company’s capex stood at Rs 6,462 crore, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.8x.