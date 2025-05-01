APSEZ net profit jumps 50% in Q4

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Thursday reported a 50 per cent jump in Q4 net profit and issued a higher year-on-year revenue growth forecast for FY26, citing a strong growth in port volumes and robust rise in logistics business.

Net profit was Rs 3,025 crore in Q4 FY25 against Rs 2,015 crore earnings in the same period a year back, the company said. Cargo handled by APSEZ-operated 15 ports soared 8 per cent to 118 million tonnes in Q4 and by 7 per cent to 450 million tonnes in FY25.

For FY25 the company posted an all-time high profit of Rs 11,061 crore, up 37 per cent over FY24. The company said it expects revenue to grow in the range of 15.8 per cent to 22.2 per cent in FY26. Its revenue grew 16 per cent in the last fiscal to Rs 31,079 crore.

In FY25, APSEZ’s revenue from the ports business, its biggest, climbed 12 per cent, while the logistics business jumped 39 per cent, led by higher container and bulk cargo volumes.

Revenue from the marine services division - its third biggest - surged 82 per cent in FY25 and is likely to grow 3x in two years, the company said.

It gave a capex guidance of Rs 11,000 crore to Rs 12,000 crore for FY26.

APSEZ said its all-India cargo market share for FY25 increased to 27 per cent (26.5 per cent in FY24). Container market share increased to 45.5 per cent (44 per cent in FY24).

Mundra became the first Indian port to cross 200 million tonnes of annual cargo volume in a single year. Vizhinjam port crossed the 1,00,000 monthly TEUs milestone in March 2025, just four months after becoming operational.

Operating revenue grew by 16 per cent to Rs 31,079 crore in FY25. Domestic ports revenue increased 12 per cent to Rs 22,740 crore while logistics revenue jumped 39 per cent to Rs 2,881 crore. Marine revenue increased 82 per cent to Rs 1,144 crore. EBITDA (excluding forex) increased 20 per cent to Rs 19,025 crore.