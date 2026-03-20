APSEZ in Colombo hits 1 mn TEUs in first year

Colombo: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) operating at the Colombo port’s west terminal has achieved the milestone of handling one million TEUs in its first year of operations.

“A rapid first-year ramp-up at the Port of Colombo in Sri Lanka underscores the expanding global footprint of APSEZ, highlighting both the growing importance of the Indian Ocean Region in global trade flows and its emerging role in the blue economy,” a statement said.

The Colombo West International Terminal is a partnership between APSEZ, John Keells Holdings PLC, one of Sri Lanka’s most respected conglomerates, and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

The group’s $800 million investment came in the backdrop of Colombo strengthening its role as a key transhipment hub, linking cargo flows across Asia, West Asia and Europe.

The west terminal is the first fully automated deep-water terminal at the Port of Colombo, built to handle the latest generation of ultra-large container vessels. Its 1,400-metre quay and water depth of around 20 metres allow it to berth some of the largest ships operating on the Asia-Europe trade route.

With an annual capacity of about 3.2 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit), the terminal significantly expands Colombo’s handling capability.