APSEZ evinces intent to participate in Rs 53K cr projects at Vadhavan Port

Mumbai: Gautam Adani-led APSEZ on Tuesday expressed intent to participate in projects of Rs 53,000 crore at the Vadhavan Port project near the financial capital. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has signed two memoranda of understanding with the government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, the biggest shareholder in the port project coming up in the Arabian Sea off the Palghar district.

The first MoU signed between APSEZ’s Chief Executive and Whole-Time Director Ashwani Gupta is an intent by the Adani entity to participate at the Vadhavan Port for offshore projects worth Rs 26,500 crore.

In the second agreement, APSEZ has signed an MoU to affirm its intent to participate at Vadhavan Port for development of a container terminal to the tune of Rs 26,500 crore.

JNPA Chairman Unmesh Wagh said the Vadhavan Port, which is set to break into the top-10 in the world by size on day one, will have nine container terminals and the Adani Group entity has evinced interest in one of them.