APSEZ completes acquisition of NQXT Australia

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) has completed the acquisition of a coal export terminal in Australia from a group company to strengthen its presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

In April, Gautam Adani-owned APSEZ, India’s biggest private port operator, announced a $2.4 billion non-cash acquisition of NQXT.

The board had approved the acquisition of Abbot Point Port Holdings Pte Ltd (APPH), Singapore, from Carmichael Rail and Port Singapore Holdings Pte Ltd, Singapore (CRPSHPL), a related party.

As per the deal announced, APSEZ would issue 14.38 crore new equity shares to CRPSHPL in exchange for the acquisition of 100 per cent interest in APPH. In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, APSEZ said it has made preferential allotment of 14,38,20,153 shares of face value Rs 2 each to CRPSHPL.

“APSEZ...has successfully completed the acquisition of 100 per cent interest in NQXT Australia pursuant to completion of all condition precedents, including approvals from ‘majority of minority’ shareholders, Reserve Bank of India, Foreign Investment Review Board of Australia, amongst others,” it said.

APSEZ whole-time director and CEO Ashwani Gupta said, closure of NQXT’s acquisition is a significant milestone in APSEZ’s growth trajectory towards 1 billion metric tonne cargo by 2030. “NQXT will enhance our presence along the East-West trade corridor along with our other international ports in Israel, Colombo and Tanzania,” he said.

During FY25, NQXT had a contracted capacity of 40 million tonne and delivered Australian dollar 228 million EBITDA (on proforma basis, NQXT represents 6 per cent and 7 per cent of APSEZ’s FY25 revenue and EBITDA respectively).

APSEZ had originally, in 2011, acquired the North Queensland Export Terminal (NQXT) at Abbott Point for $2 billion. Two years later, in 2013, the Adani family purchased the asset from APSEZ for the same amount, along with the capital invested, enabling the company to concentrate on expanding its domestic operations.

Now, with a strengthened balance sheet and a dominant position in India, APSEZ has re-acquired the terminal as part of its global growth strategy.