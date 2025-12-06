Appropriate action in IndiGo flight disruptions depending on inquiry panel finding: Govt official

New Delhi: Authorities will take appropriate action in the matter of IndiGo flight disruptions, depending on the inquiry committee findings, a senior government official said on Saturday.

As flight disruptions continued for the fifth straight day, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu, along with senior civil aviation ministry officials, held a "serious meeting" with IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers to review the situation and address the issues, the official said.

The meeting, held in the national capital on Saturday, was attended by Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, and DGCA chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, among others.

The official told reporters that the immediate priority is to restore normalcy in flight operations and the airline has been asked to ensure prompt refund of tickets.

Against the backdrop of a large number of flights cancelled and delayed at various airports, causing hardships to thousands of passengers, aviation regulator DGCA has set up a four-member inquiry panel to ascertain the reasons for the situation and recommend mitigation measures.