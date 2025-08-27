Apple to open 4th India store in Pune on September 4

New Delhi: Apple on Tuesday announced the launch of a new retail store in Pune, scheduled to open on September 4, as part of its continued expansion in India. The company said the store, named Apple Koregaon Park, will provide customers in Pune with opportunities to discover and purchase Apple products, access services, and engage with experts directly.

The development comes close on the heels of Apple’s plan to open another outlet, Apple Hebbal, in Bengaluru on September 2.

“At Apple Koregaon Park and Apple Hebbal, customers can explore the latest product lineup, try out new features, and receive guidance from Specialists, Creatives, and Business teams,” Apple said in a statement.

In addition to product support, the stores will host ‘Today at Apple’ sessions — free events designed to help users get started with devices or build advanced skills in areas such as photography, music, art, and coding. “Today at Apple aims to inspire and educate customers, offering hands-on learning led by

Apple Creatives,” the company added.