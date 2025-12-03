‘Apple to discuss Sanchar Saathi order with govt’

New Delhi: Apple and Samsung will discuss Sanchar Saathi app order with the government and try to find a middle path on the directive for its pre-installation on mobile phones, sources said.

In an order dated November 28, 2025, the Department of Telecom has directed manufacturers and importers of mobile handsets to ensure that its fraud reporting app, Sanchar Saathi, is pre-installed on all new devices and installed via a software update on existing handsets.

“Apple will discuss the order on Sanchar Saathi app installation and work out a middle path with them. The company may not be able to implement the order in the current form,” an industry source said.

According to the direction, all mobile phones that will be manufactured in India or imported after 90 days from the date of issuing of the order will need to have the app. All mobile phone companies are required to report compliance to the DoT within 120 days.

Source shared that Samsung is reviewing the order and may also discuss it with the government before implementation.

Emails sent to Apple and Samsung seeking their comments elicited no response.

Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India, Senior Partner, Sanjeev Kumar, said that all eyes are now on tech giant Apple, renowned for its staunch defence of user privacy.

“The Cupertino-based company has historically resisted directives it views as compromising device integrity or data security. Its compliance — or potential legal pushback — will be a critical standpoint to be seen unfolding in the coming days. The Indian government has framed this as a non-negotiable step to secure the nation’s digital frontiers against sophisticated criminals,” Kumar said.

He said the government’s rationale is rooted in a severe telecom security crisis.

“The primary stated goal is to verify genuine mobile handsets via their IMEI numbers, creating a national framework to crack down on spoofed or tampered devices — a major entry point for cybercrime. The app features tools for reporting stolen phones, fraudulent communications, and suspicious connections,” he said.

Think tank CUTS International, Director for Research, Amol Kulkarni, said, despite good intentions, the mandate to pre-install Sanchar Saathi app on mobile handsets without any prior public consultation raises key concerns regarding expectations from citizens to blindly trust the government without questioning, and the inability of the government to suggest superior privacy-enhancing and choice-respecting alternatives.

“There is no clarity on what happens if it is realised that Sanchaar Sathi collects more data than necessary, in violation of purpose limitation requirements of Digital Personal Data Protection Act, many provisions of which are not applicable to government,” Kulkarni said.