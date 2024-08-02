Apple sees record revenue in India, two-dozen other countries in Q1 FY25

New Delhi: iPhone maker Apple has seen record revenue growth in India and over two dozen countries in the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, its CEO Tim Cook said on Friday.

Apple posted a 7.8 per cent growth in net income to $21.44 billion in the June quarter of 2024 compared to $19.8 billion in the year-ago period. The company recorded 4.8 per cent growth in total net sales at $85.77 billion during the reported quarter from $81.79 billion in Q1 of 2023.

“Apple is reporting a new June quarter revenue record of $85.8 billion, up 5 per cent from a year ago and better than we had expected.,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said during the company’s earning call.

The revenue of Apple from ‘Rest of Asia Pacific’ geography, which includes India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand, grew by $760 million in the June quarter compared to the year-ago period.

Apple’s iPhone sales declined by about a per cent to $39.29 billion during the reported quarter from $39.66 billion a year ago. Apple Mac sales grew 2.4 per cent to over 7 billion from $6.8 billion and iPad sales were up 24 per cent to $7.16 billion from $5.8 billion on a Y-o-Y basis.