Apple & Meta discuss AI partnership

Washington: Facebook parent Meta Platforms has discussed integrating its generative AI model into Apple’s recently announced AI system for iPhones, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

The move comes as Apple plans, opens new tab to add technology from other AI companies on its devices amid reports that it was discussing a potential tie-up with long-time search partner Alphabet’s Google.

The iPhone maker is also expected to discuss partnerships with other AI companies in different regions like China, where Microsoft-backed OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT is banned.

AI startup Anthropic has been in discussions with Apple to bring its generative AI to Apple Intelligence, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple, Meta, and Anthropic did not respond immediately to requests for comment outside business hours.

The discussions have not been finalized and could fall through, the Wall Street Journal reported, adding that deals with Apple would help AI companies to obtain a wider distribution of their products.