APM Terminals Pipavav, ONGC ink 5-yr pact to set up offshore oil & gas logistics base

Mumbai: Integrated cargo and inland services company APM Terminals Pipavav on Thursday said it has entered into a five-year contract with ONGC to set up an offshore oil and gas logistics base at multi-cargo Pipavav Port.

The mandate will enable the private port operator to serve as the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) strategic supply base partner, thereby strengthening and scaling the port’s key role, the company said.

At the same time, the move would help in advancing India’s energy security, while providing world-class port infrastructure to enhance ONGC’s ability to service offshore assets efficiently, it said.

Leveraging Pipavav’s proximity to ONGC’s key oil fields in Tapti and Kutch, the company said, the collaboration is designed to provide a safe, reliable and well-equipped infrastructure to support offshore operations, solidifying a long-term commitment to India’s energy sector.

The newly awarded contract will see APM Terminals Pipavav (GPPL) serve as ONGC’s strategic supply base partner, strengthening and scaling the port’s pivotal role in advancing India’s energy security, while providing world-class port infrastructure to enhance the state-owned company’s ability to service offshore assets efficiently.

“Our port capabilities, focus on reliability, and collaborative approach ensure that we deliver impactful solutions for India’s critical offshore logistics needs. This alliance reflects our commitment to supporting national development and maintaining high standards of operational excellence,” Girish Aggarwal, Managing Director at APM Terminals Pipavav, said.

APM Terminals Pipavav’s advanced multi-modal infrastructure, integrated warehousing, and proximity to key offshore fields will ensure operational efficiency, supply chain resilience, and reliability for Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and the broader oil and gas sector, while supporting India’s energy security and economic growth, the

company said.

For Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd (GPPL), the mandate opens a new business area and showcases its capability to deliver complex, high-impact solutions, positioning the port to play a vital role in shaping India’s offshore logistics landscape, it said.