Ant Group pares 4% stake in Paytm for `2,103 crore

New Delhi: Chinese fintech giant Ant Group on Tuesday divested a 4 per cent stake in digital payments firm One97 Communications for Rs 2,103 crore through open market transactions.

Billionaire Jack Ma’s Ant Group, through its affiliate Antfin Netherlands Holding BV, sold more than 2.55 crore shares or a 4 per cent stake in One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, through two separate bulk deals, as per the data on the BSE.

The shares were disposed of in the price range of Rs 823.30-826.04 apiece, taking the aggregate value to Rs 2,103.74 crore.

After the latest transaction, Antfin Netherlands Holding BV’s holding in fintech firm Paytm has declined to 5.85 per cent from 9.85 per cent.

Meanwhile, investment banking firm Goldman Sachs, through its arm — Goldman Sachs (Singapore) acquired 37.35 lakh shares or 0.59 per cent stake in One97 Communications for Rs 307.43 crore.

The shares were picked up by Goldman Sachs at an average price of Rs 823.10 per share. Details of the other buyers of Paytm’s shares could not be identified on the BSE.