Announced in Union Budget, AI-powered Bharat-VISTAAR set to be launched tomorrow

New Delhi: The Centre is set to roll out Bharat-VISTAAR (Virtually Integrated System to Access Agricultural Resources) on Tuesday, an AI-driven, multilingual platform aimed at delivering farm-related information to cultivators in their preferred language through mobile phones or even a basic voice call. The platform is designed to assist farmers with crop planning, recommended practices, pest management, weather updates, market trends, details of government schemes, eligibility criteria, application procedures and grievance redressal. According to sources, the initiative will be launched in Jaipur by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Bharat-VISTAAR will function round the clock as a “digital agriculture expert” and can be accessed in two formats. The in-built conversational AI assistant, named Bharati, will interact directly with farmers. Users can simply dial 155261 to seek assistance. Sources said that following its launch, the platform will provide information on 10 major Central schemes, including PM-KISAN, PM Fasal Bima Yojana, Soil Health Card, the Modified Interest Subvention Scheme, Sub-Mission on Agricultural Mechanisation, Per Drop More Crop, PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, PM Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan, Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and Kisan Credit Card. In addition, farmers will receive timely alerts related to weather conditions and pest outbreaks.