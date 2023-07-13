Anil Agarwal says partners lined up for semiconductor plans in India

New Delhi: Days after Vedanta group's Taiwanese partner pulled out of a USD 19.5 billion semiconductor-making project, company chairman Anil Agarwal on Wednesday said partners have been lined up for the venture and Vedanta will begin foray into chip making this year. Agarwal however did not identify the partner.

Hon Hai Technology Group, also known as Foxconn, earlier this week pulled out of the chipmaking joint venture with Vedanta and said it intends to apply for incentives under the government's semiconductor production

plan.

Just last week, Vedanta had said it will acquire semiconductor and display glass units from a group company.