Anil Agarwal acquires London’s Riverside Studios

NEW DELHI: Anil Agarwal, founder of Vedanta Group, has acquired London’s iconic Riverside Studios, now renamed the ‘Anil Agarwal Riverside Studios Trust.’ The 100-year-old venue, famed for hosting global icons like the Beatles and David Bowie, will spotlight Indian and international arts. Agarwal aims to foster cultural exchange through performances, exhibitions, and films, uniting diverse heritages under his #ArtInEveryHeart initiative. He invites Indian artists to showcase their work at the prestigious venue, envisioning it as a hub for creativity, global dialogue, and social change.