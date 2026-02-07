Andhra Pradesh to launch Amaravati Quantum Valley to boost India’s quantum ecosystem

Amaravati: Amaravati is poised to mark a defining milestone in India’s science and technology journey with the Foundation Ceremony of the Amaravati Quantum Valley (AQV) on February 7.

Conceived as a next-generation innovation ecosystem, AQV aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a global hub for quantum research, cutting-edge innovation, talent development, and deep industry collaboration.

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh; Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology & Earth Sciences; and Nara Lokesh, Minister for IT, Electronics, RTGS & Education, Andhra Pradesh, will grace the occasion.

In addition, the Ceremony will bring together globally renowned scientists, academic leaders, and top industry representatives from India’s leading technology and engineering companies.

The Ceremony will witness a series of launches and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) exchanges, reflecting strong industry–academia–government collaboration.

These include the launch of the AQV logo, announcement of prize money to winner, and the launch of quantum cloud services by IBM and TCS.

Major institutional collaborations will be formalised through the establishment of the IBM–TCS Quantum Innovation Center (QIC), the Quantum Talent Hub, and a Quantum Reference Facility by SRM University.

In addition, a Quantum-Safe Application by QClairvoyance Quantum Labs will be launched, along with the signing of MoUs with nine leading companies, signalling strong private sector participation in the quantum ecosystem.

The event also includes dignitaries’ interaction with students from the AQV Hackathon programme and start-ups from Medha Towers, highlighting the initiative’s strong focus on youth, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology, Government of India; Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India; Bhaskar Katamneni, Secretary, ITE&C, Government of Andhra Pradesh; Kona Sasidhar, Secretary, Higher Education, Govt of Andhra Pradesh; Prof. V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras; M V Satish, Director & Advisor to the CMD, L&T; Dr. Harrick Vin, CTO, TCS; and Dr. Amith Singhee, Director, IBM Research India & CTO, IBM India/South Asia will also be present on the occasion.