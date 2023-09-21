Anchors on DD News & DD International will be dressed in Khadi attire

New Delhi: Embracing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of ‘Local for Vocal’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, inked three separate MoUs, and laid foundation stone of ‘Modern Khadi of New India’ in the Amritkal of Independent India on Monday at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi .

In the presence of Manoj Kumar, Chairman, Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) these fundamental agreements were signed with Prasar Bharati, NBCC (India) Limited, and Digital India Corporation.

The objective of these MoUs is to prepare a roadmap to modernise the KVIC and popularise its products among the youth.

On this occasion, Manoj Kumar distributed margin money subsidy of Rs 150 crore to the beneficiaries under the PM’s Employment Generation Programme.

According to the MoU signed with Prasar Bharati, very soon the anchors of DD News and DD International channels will be seen in Khadi apparels. Manoj Kumar reiterated on this occasion that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Khadi has now become identity self-reliant India. In such a scenario, this agreement with Prasar Bharati will substantiate to be a milestone in making Khadi popular among the youth.

Along with this, NBCC (India) Limited will build new modern infrastructure for Khadi and Village Industries Commission across the country and to focus on keeping KVIC up-to-date with the latest technology, KVIC has joined hands with Digital India Corporation.

The MoU was signed by Sanjay Prasad, Deputy Director General on behalf of Prasar Bharati and Sanjeev Poswal, Director Publicity on behalf of KVIC.

Whereas, on behalf of NBCC (India) Ltd. Pradeep Sharma, Chief General Manager signed the MoU and on behalf of KVIC it was signed by Rajan Babu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Estate & Services. On behalf of Digital India Corporation, the MoU was signed by Debarat Nayak, Chief Technical Officer and Rajan Babu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Information Technology signed on behalf of KVIC. On this occasion Manoj Kumar also launched a dashboard and ATR Portal.

Dashboard dedicated to the Chairman for monitoring the schemes run by the Commission and ATR Portal will facilitate the efficient tracking of actions taken on Commission’s decision.

Addressing the program, Manoj Kumar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted India’s National Heritage Khadi on every platform of the world in the past nine years.

The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi did global branding of Khadi by gifting Khadi corsets to the world leaders at the recently held G-20 summit in Delhi, has given a new global identity to

Khadi.