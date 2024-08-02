Anant S Iyer takes over as new Director General of CIABC

New Delhi: Anant S Iyer has taken over the new Director General of the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), the apex body of the Indian alcohol beverage companies representing more than 20 major domestic liquor manufacturers. With over 33 years of experience in the alcobev industry, Iyer has assumed various challenging roles in the liquor industry. He has supervised large teams, by implementing efficient processes, setting performance metrics, and spearheading transformative business initiatives. His vast experience has allowed him to develop an intricate understanding of the industry’s workings, relationships, and processes. Prior to his current role, Iyer was the Chief Operating Officer of Alcobrew, where he was responsible for the company’s overall business operations- sales & marketing, collectables, supply chain management and collectables amongst other leading to efficiencies in P&L management while spearheading growth initiatives.

