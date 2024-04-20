Ample oil supplies limit impact of conflict in Middle East on benchmark oil futures prices

LONDON: Plentiful supplies of some of the biggest crude grades are limiting the impact of conflict in the Middle East on benchmark oil futures prices, according to analysts and traders.

Brent crude futures briefly topped $92 a barrel last week, the highest since October. While that’s bad news for governments struggling to control inflation and high fuel costs, it could have been worse if physical supplies were tighter.

“In the absence of actual supply/production issues this market will struggle to convincingly challenge the annual peaks reached at the end of last week,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

Some of the most important crude grades are showing signs of weakening in price.

In the North Sea physical market, Forties crude’s premium to the dated Brent benchmark, which hit a 2024 high of $2.30 in February, has eased to 35 cents, LSEG data shows.

Africa’s top crude exporter Nigeria has struggled to offload cargoes scheduled for May loading, and some sellers have been reducing offers this week. At least 35 out of 49 cargoes are still available, two traders told Reuters, relatively slow sales for this point in the month.

On Friday, Brent spiked on reports Israel had attacked Iran, gaining over $3.50 to a high of $90.75. But this was short of last Friday’s peak, and it fell back to trade flat on the day.

Rystad Energy sees fair value for Brent at about $83 based on market fundamentals, “indicating a current premium attributable to geopolitical concerns,” analyst Jorge Leon said. “Despite the latest strike, Rystad Energy’s view remains that, barring a significant escalation in the Middle East, the geopolitical risk premium will stabilize and gradually decrease,” he said.

Along with the lack of impact on supply, the fact that the OPEC+ producer group has ample spare production capacity is “helping to keep oil prices in check”, HSBC analysts said, while noting “a fair degree of geopolitical risk (is) already priced in”.

The weakening signs in physical markets have been driven by peak refinery maintenance, extra supply from the United States, and a recovery from outages at some producers, reversing the strength seen in February. Agencies