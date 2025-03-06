Amitava Mukherjee takes charge as NMDC Chairman & Managing Director

New Delhi: NMDC on Thursday announced the appointment of Amitava Mukherjee as its new Chairman & MD. Mukherjee was holding the additional charge of CMD of the company till now. He has been appointed as CMD on the Board of the company from the date of his assumption of the charge of the post i.e. March 6, 2025, till the date of his superannuation i.e. February 29, 2028, NMDC said in an exchange filing. Joining NMDC as Director (Finance) in November 2018, he held the additional charge of CMD from March 2023 onwards. Mukherjee is also the Chairman of NMDC Steel Ltd and Legacy Iron Ore Ltd. Cost Accountant & a senior officer from the 1996 batch of the Indian Railway Accounts Services (IRAS), he has served the GoI in various roles.