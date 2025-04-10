Amit Shah Opens GCCI Annual Trade Expo 2025

NEW DELHI/GANDHINAGAR: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah virtually opened the Annual Trade Expo 2025 of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI). The ceremony saw the attendance of various dignitaries, including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

During his speech, Amit Shah praised the critical role contributed by GCCI to Gujarat’s industrial journey over the last 75 years.

He honored the memory of its founder, Kasturbhai Sheth, and appreciated the Chamber’s uniform endeavor in pursuing entrepreneurship, welfare for the masses, and withstanding crises.

As the Chamber enters its next phase, Shah called upon the leadership to professionally lay out a roadmap from 75 to 100 years in sync with Gujarat’s developmental objectives. He emphasized the importance of developing an entrepreneurial culture among youth and suggested an integrated ecosystem that integrates MSMEs, startups, and innovation.

Emphasizing the need for small industries, Shah stated, “MSMEs are the backbone of India’s industrial growth. Every big industry started as a small enterprise.” He urged the Chamber to act as a bridge between the government, small enterprises, and potential entrepreneurs.

He urged GCCI to move from event-driven roles and create an enduring institutional structure to serve the industry stakeholders.

“A proper, professional system of support will help the Chamber stay relevant in the next 25 years,” he said.

Shah complimented Gujarat’s business-friendly climate, attributing it to the vision of former Chief Minister Narendra Modi and the ongoing leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. He stated that Gujarat had emerged as a gateway to the global economy due to its inclusive governance, strong infrastructure, and stable industrial policies.

Understanding Gujarat’s transformative projects, Shah listed major milestones such as the world’s largest renewable energy park in Kutch, the Dholera Smart City, the GIFT City, and the Surat-Chennai Expressway. He also pointed to pioneering initiatives like the e-Gram project and Gujarat’s leadership in 24x7 rural electrification.

He concluded by affirming India’s global emergence under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, emphasizing the center’s holistic approach to national development.