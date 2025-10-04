Amit Shah launches KVIC projects worth `33.66 cr

Rohtak (Haryana): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the Khadi Karigar Mahotsav at Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, where he distributed machines, toolkits, and PMEGP subsidies to Khadi artisans and digitally launched several KVIC projects worth Rs 33.66 crore across the country. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, Union Ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar, and KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar were present at the event, which began with the lighting of a lamp, unveiling of the Khadi Pagdi, and screening of a short film on Khadi. Amit Shah distributed 2,298 machines and toolkits — including electric potter’s wheels, sewing machines, and repair kits — to artisans from Haryana and honoured five senior Khadi workers.

Through a virtual ceremony, he also inaugurated several KVIC initiatives, including the renovated Khadi Mall at Connaught Place, 762 workshops for artisans, 35 sales outlets, and the Organic Cotton Central Sliver Plant in Wardha, besides launching 8,310 PMEGP units with a total investment of Rs 741 crore. Speaking at the event, Shah said Khadi symbolises India’s self-reliance, recalling how Mahatma Gandhi made it the foundation of the Swadeshi movement. He noted that Khadi sales have surged from Rs 33,000 crore to Rs 1.7 lakh crore under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. “When we wear Khadi, we wear the spirit of self-reliant India,” he said, urging every family to buy Khadi worth Rs 5,000 annually. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini described the Mahotsav as a celebration of Swadeshi and self-reliant India, highlighting the state’s growing participation in the movement. KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar lauded Shah’s commitment to promoting the Har Ghar Swadeshi vision and presented Charkha mementos to the dignitaries. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by KVIC CEO Roop Rashi, attended by MPs, officials, artisans, and beneficiaries from across the country.