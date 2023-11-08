Amit Shah launches ‘Bharat Organics’ brand of new cooperative body NCOL

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched the ‘Bharat Organics’ brand of newly created National Cooperative Organics Ltd (NCOL) and asserted that it will emerge as the most “trusted” brand in India and abroad in the coming years.

To establish itself as the most trusted brand, the minister said the government will expand the number of labs approved by the National Plant Protection Organization (NPPO) across the country from the existing 34. Shah also launched the NCOL’s logo, website, brochure and NDDB’s organic manure. Minister of State for Cooperation B L Verma, Cooperation Secretary Gnanesh Kumar, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal, NDDB chairman and NCOL chief Dr Meenesh Shah, and FSSAI CEO G Kamala Vardhana Roa were present at the event.

Organic agriculture is practised in 190 countries on 749 lakh hectares of land and India ranks 4th globally in organic agricultural land and first in number of producers as per 2020 data.