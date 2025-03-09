‘Amid tariff worries: Global trends, macro data to drive mkts this week’

Mumbai: Global trends, macroeconomic announcements and US tariff developments are expected to drive stock markets in a holiday-shortened week, analysts said.

Market participants will also closely track foreign investor activity, geopolitical tensions, and their impact on the US dollar and crude oil prices, they added.

“The upcoming trading week will be a holiday-shortened one, with market participants closely monitoring global developments in the absence of major domestic events. Key factors to watch include fresh updates on tariff negotiations, geopolitical tensions, and their impact on the movement of the US dollar and crude oil prices.

“Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have slowed their selling in cash markets, but any shift in their stance will remain a crucial indicator for market direction,” Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking Ltd, said.

On the macroeconomic front, the release of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data will be closely monitored, Mishra said.

Equity markets will remain closed on Friday for Holi.

This week, the CPI data from the US and India are scheduled to be released on March 12.

Last week, the BSE Sensex climbed 1,134.48 points or 1.55 per cent, and the NSE Nifty rose 427.8 points or 1.93 per cent.

The global sentiment improved following reports of a delay in U.S. tariffs and the possibility of further negotiations, which helped stabilise financial markets. Additionally, a weaker dollar and a decline in crude oil prices further boosted investor confidence, he added.