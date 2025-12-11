Ambuja Cements secures Indo-Swedish grant for CCU pre-pilot

Ahmedabad: Ambuja Cements Limited, part of the Adani Portfolio, becomes the first cement company to receive an Indo-Swedish grant for a pre-pilot Technology Feasibility study for Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU) in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and Eco Tech, Sweden.

The project emphasises collaboration between Swedish and Indian partners to co-develop scalable, sustainable, and industry-ready CO2 capture and utilisation solutions.

The company plans to utilise captured CO2 – marking a transformative shift from conventional carbon storage to a circular carbon economy that reduces emissions and enables new green fuels and materials.

Vinod Bahety, CEO – Cement Business, Adani Group, said: “Securing this grant reinforces our commitment to responsible innovation and global collaborations. CCU is a strategic lever to redefine sustainable construction, and our privileged partnership with IIT Bombay and Eco Tech, Sweden will accelerate climate-resilient, value-creating solutions...”

The study will evaluate the technical and economic viability of capturing CO2 from cement operations. Captured CO₂ will be channelled

into materials like calcium carbonate or to produce green methanol using green hydrogen pathways. MPOST