Ambuja Cements reports profit of `1,282.24 crore in Q4 FY25

New Delhi: Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL) on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,282.24 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,521.21 crore in Q4 FY24, according to a regulatory filing by ACL.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 9,802.47 crore in the March quarter. It was Rs 8,785.28 crore in Q4 FY24.

The consolidated financial results of ACL for Q4 are not comparable due to the acquisition of several companies, including Hyderabad-based Penna Cement Industries Ltd (PCIL) and Tamil Nadu-based MY Home Industries.

“The consolidated financial results include the financial results of PCIL and its subsidiaries from the acquisition date. Accordingly, the results for the current quarter and year ended March 31, 2025, are not comparable with the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, to that extent,” it said.

ACL’s total expenses in Q4 were at Rs 8,821.70 crore. The total Income of ACL, which includes other income, was at Rs 10,461.87 crore in Q4. Ambuja Cements reported consolidated volume sales of 18.7 Million Tonnes during the reported quarter, the “highest ever volume in a quarter.”

The consolidated results of Ambuja Cements include the financial performance of its step-down firm ACC Ltd, in which it owns around 51 per cent stake along with Sanghi Industries and Penna Industries.

On a standalone basis, Ambuja Cements reported a profit after tax of Rs 928.88 crore in the March quarter. It was Rs 532.29 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its total income on a standalone basis was at Rs 6,123.43 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

On a standalone basis, the sales volume of cement and clinker units stood at 11.6 MT.

For FY25, Ambuja Cements’ net profit was at Rs 5,158.41 crore. This was at Rs 4,734.63 crore in FY24. In FY25, Ambuja Cements’ total consolidated income was at Rs 37,649.01 crore.