Ambuja Cements Q3 net profit at Rs 2,620 cr

New Delhi: Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,620.09 crore for the third quarter ended December 2024.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 1,090.73 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL).

Its consolidated revenue from operations was Rs 8,415.31 crore during the December 2024 quarter. It was Rs 8,052.42 crore in the year-ago period.

The country's second-largest cement manufacturer's consolidated sales volume stood at 16.5 million tonnes during the quarter.

This is the "highest-ever cement sales volume in a quarter", Ambuja Cements said in its earnings statement.

The consolidated financial results of Ambuja Cements for the December quarter are not comparable due to the acquisition of several companies, including Gujarat-based Sanghi Industries, Hyderabad-based Penna Industries, and Tamil Nadu-based MY Home Industries, whose results are included in it.

Besides, its subsidiary ACC acquired Asian Concretes and Cements Ltd.

"Accordingly, the results for the current quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024, are not comparable with quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023, to that extent," it said.

ACL's total expenses in the December quarter were Rs 8,347.68 crore.

The total Income of ACL, which includes other income, was Rs 10,680.80 crore in the third quarter.

The consolidated results of Ambuja Cements include the financial performance of its step-down firm ACC Ltd, in which, it owns around 51 per cent stake, along with Sanghi Industries and Penna Industries.

On a standalone basis, Ambuja Cements reported a profit after tax of Rs 1,758.03 crore in the December quarter. It was Rs 513.68 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its standalone revenue from operations was Rs 4,850.02 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

On a standalone basis, its sales volume of Cement and Clinker was 10.1 MT.

Its Whole Time Director and CEO Ajay Kapur said ACL is entering into new territories with a focus on innovation, digitisation, customer satisfaction, and ESG.

"Our strategic acquisitions have significantly increased our capacity and market presence. This will be dove-tailed with our ongoing expansion projects, delivering exceptional value for our stakeholders and propelling us towards achieving over 104 MTPA capacity by Q4 FY25 and 118 MTPA by FY26," he said.

With the expansion of Sindri, Farakka and Sankrail grinding units in the advanced stage and completion of the Orient Cements transaction, operational capacities will reach 104 MTPA by Q4 FY25, the company said.

It has added 631 million metric tonnes of new limestone reserves in Q3 FY25. With this, total reserves reached 8,300 million MT.

Shares of Ambuja Cements Ltd on Wednesday were trading at Rs 527.80 in afternoon trade at BSE, down 2.75 per cent from the previous close.