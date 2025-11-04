Ambuja Cements Q2 profit surges over 4-fold to Rs 2,302 cr, revenue up 25% to Rs 9,129.73 cr

New Delhi: The Adani Group firm Ambuja Cements Ltd on Monday reported an over four-fold increase in profit after tax at Rs 2,302 crore in the second quarter ended September 2025.

It had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 496 crore in the July-September quarter of the last fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL).

The PAT for the September quarter this fiscal includes income tax provision reversal of Rs 1,697 crore, from favourable High Court decisions, Ambuja Cements said in a regulatory filing. ACL’s consolidated revenue from operations in the September quarter of FY26 was at Rs 9,129.73 crore, up 25 per cent from Rs 7,304.77 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Its revenue from cement business was at Rs 8,753.62 crore during the quarter, up 20.15 per cent year-on-year. ACL’s revenue from Ready Mix Concrete was at Rs 462 crore, up 56.5 per cent. ACL’s total expenses were at Rs 8,375.59 crore, up 19.16 per cent annually, during Q2 of FY26.

Consolidated revenue of ACL, which includes other income as well, was at Rs 9,431.53 crore in the September quarter, up 19 per cent year-on-year. Ambuja Cements, the second-largest cement manufacturer of the country, recordeds its consolidated volume of sales at 16.6 Million Tonnes (MT) during the quarter, up 20 per cent.

This is the “highest ever volume in Q2 series”, according to an earnings statement from ACL. The consolidated results of Ambuja Cements include the financial performance of its step-down firm ACC Ltd in which it owns around 51 per cent stake along with Sanghi Industries, Penna Industries and Orient Cements.

The consolidated financial results of ACL for the June quarter are not comparable due to the acquisition of several companies by Adani group through ACL and amalgamation of Adani Cementation.

“Accordingly, the results including the financial position for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 are not comparable with quarter ended June 30, 2025, quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and year ended March 31, 2025 to that extent,” it said.

On a standalone basis, which includes only ACL’s performance, in the September quarter, its revenue from operations was up 26.17 per cent to Rs 5,139.48 crore and its PAT was up two-fold to Rs 1,387.55 crore.

“This quarter has been noteworthy for the cement industry. Despite the headwinds from prolonged monsoons, the sector will benefit from the tailwinds of several favourable developments including GST 2.0 reforms, the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) 2, and the withdrawal of coal cess,” Ambuja Cements Whole Time Director & CEO Vinod Bahety stated.