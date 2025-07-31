Ambuja Cements April-June qtr net profit after tax rises 24% to `970 cr

Ahmedabad: Ambuja Cements (part of the diversified Adani Portfolio) has reported a strong start to FY26, posting a 24 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 970 crore for the first quarter. The company’s EBITDA margin improved significantly to 19.1 per cent, up 3.8 percentage points from the same period last year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter rose 22 per cent to Rs 3.20, while the company’s net worth stood at Rs 66,436 crore, maintaining its debt-free status. The company’s cement production capacity has reached 104.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), and it remains on track to achieve its target of 118 MTPA by March 2026.

Ambuja also commissioned 57 MW of wind power during the quarter, taking its total renewable energy capacity to 473 MW, as part of its ongoing push for sustainable operations.

In line with its digital transformation efforts, Ambuja adopted DIGIPIN to drive freight standardisation and support hyperlocal marketing initiatives.

The company also launched “NirmAAAnotsav” in exclusive partnership with CREDAI, with the first event held in Ahmedabad and plans to expand to 20 other cities.

On the corporate front, the NCLT Ahmedabad bench approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Adani Cementation Ltd with Ambuja Cements Ltd on July 18, 2025.