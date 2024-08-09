Ambanis most valuable among family bizs in India

Mumbai: At Rs 25.75 lakh crore, the Ambani family has become the most valuable family business in the country, says a report released on Thursday.



The Bajaj family comes second in the Barclays Private Clients Hurun India most valuable family businesses list at Rs 7.13 lakh crore while Birlas come third at Rs 5.39 lakh crore.

The Adani family’s value has been pegged at Rs 15.44 lakh crore in the list, but being a first generation it does not feature in the main list. Adanis top the list of first-generation families with active second-generation leaders, and Serum’s Poonawalla family follows them with its business valued at Rs 2.37 lakh crore. The report has a cut-off date of March 20.

Three-fourths of the family businesses saw growth in value when compared with last year, Harun India said. “The significant industry diversification of these family businesses demonstrates their essential role in maintaining and advancing long-term economic stability and growth in India,” he added.