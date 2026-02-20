Ambani, Adani pledge $210 bn for India’s artificial intelligence push

New Delhi: Conglomerates run by billionaires Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani committed $210 billion investment to creating artificial intelligence infrastructure that will help India emerge as an AI development hub.



At the India AI Impact Summit, Ambani announced a Rs 10 lakh crore (about $110 billion) investment in artificial intelligence over the next seven years in gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar, leveraging up to 10 GW of green power surplus, and a nationwide edge-compute layer integrated with telecom and digital operator Jio’s networks to deliver low-latency AI across India.

“Our resolve is clear: make intelligence as ubiquitous as connectivity,” he said. “When compute becomes infrastructure, innovation will become inevitable.”

Adani, on the other hand, unveiled a $100-billion investment to develop renewable-energy-powered, hyperscale AI-ready data centres by 2035 — one of the world’s largest integrated energy-compute commitments.

The initiative is expected to catalyse an additional $150 billion across server manufacturing, cloud platforms, and supporting industries, creating a projected $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India.

India must architect its own artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure rather than rely on imports, Adani Group executive director Jeet Adani said on Thursday, warning that AI will redefine national

sovereignty.

Other major investments announced at the Summit included $50 billion commitment by Microsoft by the end of the decade to expand artificial intelligence access across the Global South.

“India, not surprisingly, is one of the largest,” its vice chair and president, Brad Smith,

said.

The firm had unveiled $17.5 billion investment in AI investments in India last year.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced a new subsea cable initiative to boost AI connectivity between India, the US and other locations, alongside partnerships for cloud infrastructure platform support to over 20 million public servants across 800

districts.

Yotta Data Services, backed by a real estate group headed by Niranjan Hiranandani, announced over $2 billion spend on Nvidia’s latest chips in an artificial intelligence computing hub it is setting up just outside the national

capital.

While Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) signed up ChatGPT parent OpenAI as its first customer for its data centre unit under the global AI infrastructure initiative Stargate, infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro announced a proposed venture with Nvidia to build AI-ready data centre infrastructure, advanced computing platforms, and ecosystem enablement required to support large-scale AI

workloads.