Amazon’s $40 bn investment strengthens India’s commerce and export vision

NEW DELHI: An Economic Impact Report by Keystone Strategy, released at the sixth edition of the Amazon Smbhav Summit, highlights that Amazon’s cumulative investment of $40 billion since 2010 has significantly advanced the Government of India’s commerce and industry priorities, particularly in the areas of export growth, MSME digitisation and job creation.

The report positions Amazon as the largest foreign investor in India, the biggest enabler of ecommerce-led exports and a major job generator across multiple sectors.

According to the findings, Amazon’s long-term investments in fulfilment centres, transportation networks, data centres, digital payment systems and technology development have helped digitise over 12 million small businesses and enabled $20 billion worth of cumulative e-commerce exports from India.

The report notes that the company supported approximately 2.8 million direct, indirect, induced and seasonal jobs across the Indian economy in 2024, reinforcing the Ministry of Commerce’s goal of boosting employment through modern supply chains and digital commerce infrastructure.

At the summit, Amazon reiterated its commitment to India by announcing plans to invest more than $35 billion across all its businesses in the country through 2030.

These fresh investments will focus on three strategic pillars — AI-led digitalisation, export expansion and large-scale job creation — all of which align closely with India’s long-term trade and industrial objectives.

The company aims to support an incremental one million job opportunities by 2030 through its expanding fulfilment and logistics network, which also strengthens allied industries such as manufacturing, packaging and transportation.

On the export front, Amazon has set a target of enabling $80 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports by 2030 and launched the “Accelerate Exports” initiative to connect manufacturers with global markets, supported by on-ground drives in key clusters such as Tirupur, Kanpur

and Surat.