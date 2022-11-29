Amazon to shut down B2B unit Amazon Distribution
New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon will shut down its wholesale unit Amazon Distribution, which was serving small shop owners in three districts of Karnataka. Amazon Business, the wholesale B2B marketplace integrated with e-commerce platform Amazon.in, will continue to operate in the country, a source aware of the development said. When contacted, an Amazon India spokesperson confirmed the e-tailer's decision to discontinue Amazon Distribution. This is the third business unit to be closed after the company announced the wrapping up of Amazon Academy and the food delivery business.
