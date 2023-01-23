Amazon India launches Amazon Air

Hyderabad: Amazon India on Monday launched Amazon Air in the country to further enhance its transport network and enable faster deliveries to customers.

Telangana Industries Minister K T Rama Rao launched the service near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here. Amazon is the first e-commerce company in India to launch a dedicated air cargo network, said a press release from the firm. Akhil Saxena of Amazon India said two planes are being operated now.

He said each plane can carry 20,000 shipments.

"We are partnering with third party carrier...Quikjet is the company through which we have leased out the plane. They are operating the plane and maintaining it for us," he said.

Quikjet would use the aircraft to transport Amazon customer shipments to cities such as Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, the release said.

"Amazon Air comes to India at an important time. Over the last few years, we have taken many positive steps to build our transportation and logistics infrastructure in the country. Our investment in Amazon Air will only further improve the delivery experience for our customers in India," Saxena said.

"Moreover, the launch will support over 1.1 million sellers in India, enabling growth for ancillary businesses such as transportation and aviation," he said.