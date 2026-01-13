Amagi Media Labs mobilises Rs 805 cr from anchor investors ahead of its Rs 1,789 cr IPO

New Delhi: Amagi Media Labs on Monday said it has raised about Rs 805 crore from anchor investors, including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and HDFC Mutual Fund.

The fundraise comes a day ahead of the opening of its around Rs 1,789-crore IPO.

According to a circular uploaded on the BSE website, the company allotted 2,22,95,799 equity shares to 42 anchor investors at Rs 361 per share, the upper end of the IPO price band, aggregating the anchor book around Rs 805 crore.

The anchor round saw participation from a mix of domestic and overseas funds as well as long-only insurance companies.

Among them, SBI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, and HDFC MF together accounted for about 25 per cent of the total anchor allocation. Other prominent anchor investors include Fidelity, Motilal Oswal MF, HDFC Life Insurance, Tata MF, Franklin Templeton MF, 360 One, Baroda BNP Paribas MF, Amundi, PGIM MF, Bandhan MF, Susquehanna International Group (SIG), Bharti AXA, Isometry Capital, Societe Generale, Goldman Sachs, Creaegis, Edelweiss Tokio Life, and New Vernon Capital.

The Amagi IPO will open for public subscription on January 13 and close on January 16. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 343 to Rs 361 per share, valuing the company at over Rs 7,800 crore at the upper end of the band. PTI