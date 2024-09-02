ALP concludes Asia LEDS Partnership Forum 2024

Bangkok: The Asia LEDS Partnership (ALP) successfully concluded its flagship event, the Asia LEDS Partnership Forum 2024, held from 20 to 22 August 2024 at the United Nations Conference Centre in Bangkok, Thailand. This year’s forum, themed “Towards Decarbonization in the Asia Pacific through 2025 NDCs,” brought together over 160 participants from 32 Asia-Pacific nations, who engaged in crucial discussions aimed at advancing low-emission, climate-resilient development across Asia.

The discussions covered the enhancement and implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and Long-term Low Emission Development Strategies (LT-LEDS), focusing on the energy and transport sectors, particularly in light of the 2025 deadline for the submission of the third round of NDCs.

The inaugural session on 20 August 2024 also witnessed the announcement of the opening of the Competitive Procurement Center (CPC), a knowledge hub based in Bangkok, Thailand. This USAID initiative will serve as a one-stop-service and focal point for the dissemination of global best practices and provision of technical know-how for the procurement of clean technology, clean energy systems, and associated services across Southeast Asia. The CPC will offer essential resources, including case studies, market evaluation, and procurement guidelines customised for regional interests and needs. The CPC Secretariat is hosted by ICLEI South Asia in partnership with CREAGY and SUSCA and advisory support from WRI.

Over the course of the three-day event, participants explored regional cooperative strategies and shared insights from their experiences with NDC

planning, financing, and implementation.